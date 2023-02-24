Haryana: Medhavi Skillversity signs MoU with Shri Vishwakarma Skill University for quality vocational education, training and employability

Medhavi Skillversity has signed an MoU with Shri Vishwakarma Skill University to provide quality vocational education and training to the youth of Haryana and enhance their employability in various sectors.

The MoU was signed in presence of the Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya, Vice Chancellor Shree Raj Nehru, and Dr Kheya Bhattacharya on Thursday.

Medhavi Skillversity Private Limited will collaborate with Shri Vishwakarma Skill University to design and develop industry-relevant skill courses and training programs.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor praised the initiative and said, "This MOU will go a long way in providing skill-based education to the youth of Haryana and prepare them for the future job market. It is heartening to see private players like Medhavi Skillversity Private Limited come forward to contribute to the skill development of the state."

The Vice-Chancellor of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Raj Nehru, expressed his gratitude towards Medhavi Skillversity Private Limited and said, "We are glad to collaborate with Medhavi Skillversity Private Limited to provide our students with the best possible training and skill development opportunities. We are confident that this partnership will be beneficial for our students and the industry as a whole."

Dr Tamorish Kole, Founder Director, CEO and Simardeep Singh, Founder Director, and COO of Medhavi Skillversity Private Limited said, "We are delighted to partner with Shri Vishwakarma Skill University and contribute towards the development of the state. We will provide the necessary infrastructure, expertise, and resources to create an ecosystem that fosters skill-based learning and employment opportunities."

"Apart from this, other objectives include building capacity for improving the systems and functions of our clients; we will impact thousands of lives in rural India. Our initiative is focused on delivering the best tools and solutions to our partners for reaching out to the rural markets and gives a platform to be directly connected to them. Leading global organizations in the healthcare industry are using our technology to enhance the quality of care and bridge the gaps in healthcare services in rural India. This MOU will go a long way in providing skill-based education to the youth of Haryana and prepare them for the future job market," they added.

Medhavi Skillversity has International Partners like the Gordon Center for Simulation and Innovation in Medical Education at the University of Miami, FL, US, BAPIO Training Academy in the UK, and Vicarra, Inc in Delaware, USA etc.

Medhavi Skillversity focuses on enabling quality primary healthcare through upskilling.

By reskilling doctors, nurses and allied health professionals, especially in rural areas, India can create a much-needed robust healthcare ecosystem and accomplish the mission of Universal Health Coverage.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor