Haryana Road Accident: 7 Dead, and Over 20 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 24, 2024 08:02 AM2024-05-24T08:02:45+5:302024-05-24T08:03:55+5:30
A horrific bus accident on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway has resulted in the loss of seven lives and left more than twenty individuals injured.
Details of the accident are still emerging, but preliminary reports suggest that the bus veered off the highway, leading to a devastating crash. Rescue teams rushed to the scene to provide immediate assistance to the injured and facilitate the recovery of the victims.Authorities have launched investigations into the cause of the accident