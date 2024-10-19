Haryana School Bus Accident: Vehicle Carrying School Children Overturns, Falls Into Gorge in Panchkula; Several Injured (Watch Video)

A school bus carrying children was involved in a serious accident due to alleged overspeeding in Panchkula, Haryana, on Saturday. The bus overturned near Tikkar Lake in the Morni area, injuring at least 15 children.

Watch: A school bus from Nanakana Sahib Public School in Malerkotla, Punjab, overturned into a 100-foot gorge near Tikkar Tal in Panchkula. The driver, reportedly speeding, suffered serious injuries, while all 45 children on board are safe. The injured are being rescued and taken… pic.twitter.com/5BkNO0ua5z — IANS (@ians_india) October 19, 2024

The injured children, all from Nankana Sahib School in Malerkotla, Punjab, were en route to Morni Hills for a visit when the accident occurred. Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene, where rescuers worked to extract the children from the bus. The children were then taken to Sector 6 Hospital for treatment.

The bus driver was also injured in the incident and has been transferred to Chandigarh PGI for further medical care. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.