Haryana School Holiday: Government Orders Temporary Closure of Schools Up to Class 5 Amid Rising Air Pollution; Check Details Here

Haryana (November 16, 2024): The Haryana government has ordered the temporary closure of schools up to Class 5 in response to rising pollution levels. The Directorate of School Education issued a directive to all district deputy commissioners, urging them to evaluate air quality conditions and transition to online classes for students in this age group.

In view of the rising pollution, the Haryana government orders to temporarily close schools up to Class 5. A letter has been written to all the District Deputy Commissioners on behalf of the Directorate of School Education in this regard: Haryana Govt pic.twitter.com/oSQUET7htZ — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2024

"I have been directed to inform you that the government has decided that the concerned deputy commissioners shall assess the prevailing situation as per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and, in view of the severe AQI levels in Delhi and surrounding regions, may discontinue physical classes and issue necessary directions for holding online classes for up to Class 5 in government and private schools," the notification read.

The move follows similar measures in Delhi, where Chief Minister Atishi announced the closure of all primary schools and a shift to online classes until further notice. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has instructed government, private, and municipal schools under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to suspend in-person classes for younger students.

The AQI in Delhi has remained in the “severe” category for four consecutive days, posing serious health risks, particularly to children. Meanwhile, parts of Haryana and neighboring Punjab also reported AQI levels ranging from “poor” to “very poor.”