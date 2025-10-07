Haryana: Senior IPS Officer Commits Suicide at Chandigarh Home

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead at his residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Monday after reportedly shooting himself. Police teams rushed to the spot following the incident. The exact reason behind the senior officer’s suicide remains unclear. "At around 1.30 pm, we received information at Sector 11 police station. The SHO, Sector 11, and his team inspected the scene. A reported suicide had taken place... The body has been identified as that of Y Puran Kumar, IPS officer," Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur told reporters.

STORY | Senior Haryana cop found dead in Chandigarh house



Kaur further informed that a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) is conducting a detailed investigation at the site to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. When asked about the presence of a suicide note, she said, “No confirmation yet; investigations are ongoing.” Puran Kumar, a 2001 batch IPS officer, was recently posted as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Sunaria, Rohtak, on September 29.

The late officer’s wife, Aman P. Kumar, an IAS officer, is currently on an official visit to Japan. Officials said she has been informed about the tragedy and is expected to return to India by tomorrow evening. Colleagues and officials across Haryana and Chandigarh have expressed shock and grief over Kumar’s sudden demise, describing him as a disciplined and dedicated officer who had made significant contributions to the police service during his long and distinguished career.