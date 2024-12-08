Haryana Terror: Four Family Members Murdered Brutally in Kurukshetra; One Critically Injured

A tragic incident has occurred in Kurukshetra, Haryana, where four members of the same family were brutally murdered during the night. One family member, a young man, has been severely injured in the attack. The deceased include a husband, wife, their son, and daughter-in-law. Their grandson is critically injured. Signs of an attack with a sharp weapon were found on the necks of the elderly couple.

When none of the family members came out of the house in the morning, neighbors became suspicious and informed the police. Upon investigating, the police discovered the family members in a bloodied condition inside the house. The victims have been identified as Naib Singh and his wife, Emerit Kaur, their son Dushyant, and daughter-in-law Amrit Kaur, who were all residents of Yara village in Shahabad. Their grandson Keshav, who was injured, is also from the same family.

The entire village has been engulfed in sorrow due to the brutal murders of four family members. At present, no information is available regarding what transpired that night with the family. Local police and forensic teams have reached the scene and are investigating the case. Evidence is also being collected from nearby CCTV cameras to help in the investigation.