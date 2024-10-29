Haryana Train Blast: Four Passengers Injured After Explosion Triggers Fire in Rohtak-Delhi Train

A fire broke out in a moving Rohtak-Delhi train near Haryana's Rohtak on Monday evening (October) following an explosion in firecrackers that were being carried by a passenger. At least four passengers sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The train was headed to Delhi from Jind via Sampla and Bahadurgarh. The fire broke out in a portion of the train and it was soon shrouded in smoke, the Government Railway Police (GRP) official told to news agency PTI.

Forensic Teams Investigating at Blast Site

Watch: An explosion occurred under suspicious circumstances on a passenger train traveling from Rohtak to Delhi, injuring four passengers. The fire was controlled by fire personnel. Initial investigations indicate the blast was caused by sulfur and potassium carried by a… pic.twitter.com/SOdZbghKXB — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2024

"According to preliminary information, it is suspected that there was a short-circuit in an electrical appliance on the train and as a result, some firecrackers that were being carried by a passenger burst," the official said on the phone from Bahadurgarh.

Forensic experts were called in to examine the spot and the bomb disposal squad was alerted. Initial investigations indicate the blast was caused by sulfur and potassium carried by a passenger. Further investigation is underway.