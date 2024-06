Haryana Train Derailment: Two Coaches of Goods Train Derailed Near Faridabad Railway Station (Watch Video)

Two coaches of good train going to Delhi from Agra derailed near Haryana's Faridabad railway station on Friday, June 7. According to the ANI report, a train loaded with coal was loaded, and an incident occurred at around 9.30 am today.

Goods Train Derailed in Haryana

#WATCH | Faridabad, Haryana: Two coaches of a goods train loaded with coal, going from Agra to Delhi derailed near Faridabad railway station at around 9:30 am. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/uQd1ijcSnp — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

No injuries or casualties were reported till now. Further details are awaited.