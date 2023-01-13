Haryana: Two gang members held with illegal weapons

The Haryana Police has arrested two members of a gang and seized seven illegal country-made pistols along with five cartridges from their possession in the Ambala district.

Sharing the information here today, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that the arrested accused were identified as Bandhan Sharma and Aman Sonkar alias Bond, both residents of Ambala Cantt.

"Two illegal country-made pistols and one cartridge were seized from Bandhan Sharma while 5 country-made pistols along with 4 cartridges from Aman. Both were arrested in separate cases by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team," he said.

The police got secret input that two men involved in heinous crimes were roaming along with illegal weapons. After receiving the information, police teams were formed and accused were arrested and the illegal weapons were taken under possession.

It was found that both the accused are wanted in an attempt to murder case lodged in Ambala Cantt police station. It was also revealed that eight cases were registered against Aman in different police stations.

( With inputs from ANI )

