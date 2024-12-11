Haryana: Women of self-help groups become self-reliant, share how their incomes increased

Karnal, Dec 11 The women from self-help groups who had set up their stalls in the exhibition organised at ICAR-IIWBR in Karnal, Haryana, shared how they have become self-reliant and how their earnings have increased.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Natural Agriculture Laboratory at the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), in Karnal, Haryana.

Women from various districts of Haryana who came to participate in the exhibition are doing their own work with the support of the government and getting increased income. These women have now become 'Lakhpati Didi' as their annual incomes have exceeded Rs 1 lakh.

These women run different groups in their villages. Some women are making bags, some are doing sewing work. Some women are making pickles, jams, and chutney without chemicals and are earning money by selling them through different mediums.

There are some women who make earthen pots and earn money by selling them. The work started by the women through self-help groups has reached new heights today. Along with increasing their income, they are becoming 'Lakhpati Didi'.

'Lakhpati Didi' Balbiro said, “We are associated with a group. We do the work of making and stitching bags. 400 women are associated with our group. Our group is in Ambala district. The name of our group is 'Upkar'. Ten women from our group have come here.”

Another woman Savitri said that she works in making earthen pots. We make cups, plates and bowls. We are from the Nuh district. Our group is called 'Chand'. We are 12 women who work in making earthen pots. We have received assistance from the government and our incomes have increased.”

Usha who is associated with the self-help group 'Saraswati', said, “I am from Kurukshetra district. Our group makes pickles, jams and chutneys. We make pickles without chemicals. There are 10 women in a group and we run 32 groups. Along with us, the income of the women in our group has also increased.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor