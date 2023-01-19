Haryana Women's Commission seeks probe report into sexual harassment case of state Minister

Haryana Women Commission's Chairman, on Wednesday, said that it had sought a probe report from the Director General of Chandigarh and Haryana within 15 days in the case where Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh has been accused of sexual harassment.

While talking toon Wednesday, Chairman Renu Bhatia said, "Opposition parties gave a memorandum to us for an impartial probe. We wrote to the DG Chandigarh and Haryana to submit the probe report within 15 days. Today we've sent a reminder for it."

On Sunday, a Sarva Khap Mahapanchayat was held at Davla village in Jhajjar in which a resolution was taken and an ultimatum to the state government to oust the minister from the Cabinet or face protests.

The Khap said they would not let the Haryana Minister, who has been booked for sexual harassment of a junior coach hoist flag on Republic Day anywhere in the state.

The Khap had also said that they would meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and state Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to ensure that the "victim" would get justice.

"We will not let state minister Sandeep Singh hoist flag on Republic Day anywhere in Haryana. We'll also meet Governor and Vice President so that our daughter (victim of alleged sexual assault) gets justice," President of Dhankar Khap, Yudhveer Dhankar told ANI.

He had further demanded Singh's arrest and his removal from the cabinet.

"Our demand is that a fair probe should be conducted in the (sexual assault) case related to state minister Sandeep Singh and he should be ousted from the cabinet and arrested," Yudhveer said.

The Sarva Khap Mahapanchayat gave the decision under Dhankar -12 Khap (a caste council of 12 villages) at Davla village in the Jhajjar district.

The Khap gave an ultimatum to the state government asking it to sack the minister from the Cabinet by January 23.

On Sunday, Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh, who was booked for sexual harassment, was questioned by the police, sources had said.

The Chandigarh police registered an FIR against Sandeep Singh under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and initiated the investigation.According to sources, Singh was sent a 41A notice by the police to cooperate with the investigation.

After the FIR, Singh had given up his Sports portfolio, but has not resigned from the Cabinet and remains minister for printing and stationery.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor