Has voice against bulldozer politics reached you, KTR asks Rahul

Hyderabad, Oct 1 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday asked the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi if the voice of Telangana's public against the "bulldozer politics" of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has reached him.

Rama Rao invited the Congress leader to come to Hyderabad and meet the people affected by the Musi River project.

"Dear Rahul Gandhi, has the voice of Telangana's public against the bulldozer politics of your CM reached you? You promised to come when a youngster, the people, or even a child calls out. Here's your video from Tukkuguda at the Congress Nyay Patra release,” the BRS leader wrote on 'X'.

The former minister posted a video clip from Rahul Gandhi's speech. "Stand by your word and see the reality for yourself and come meet the Musi project-affected people," he said.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, continued his visit to areas along the Musi River to meet people whose houses have been marked for demolition for the Musi beautification project.

He visited Tulsi Ram Nagar in the Amberpet constituency and assured people that BRS would stand by them.

Authorities have been surveying houses in the Musi riverbed and buffer zone to demolish them for the river beautification project.

The officials said they would soon begin the removal of 10,000-odd dwellings and commercial structures.

A preliminary survey conducted by the Revenue Department revealed 2,116 structures on the riverbed and another 7,850 in the buffer zone.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, also the Managing Director of Musi River Front Development Corporation, said that the government has prepared an action plan to clear the constructions along the river course.

On Monday, KTR termed the Musi River project the biggest scam in the country. He claimed that the Congress party was trying to use the project as a financial reserve for the upcoming national elections.

"If Rs 40,000 crore were sufficient for over 2,200 km long Ganges, why is Congress spending Rs 1.5 lakh crore on 55 km of the Musi?" he asked.

