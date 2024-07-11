Hathras Bus Accident: Two Killed, 16 Injured After Double-Decker Bus Collides With Truck Near Toli Village in Sikandra Rao (Watch Video)

Two people were killed, and 16 others were injured after a double-decker bus collided with a truck near Toli village of Thana Sikandra Rao in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Thursday, July 11. According to the Hathras DM Ashish Kumar, the incident occurred early morning and police officials immediately reached the spot.

"The incident occurred early in the morning and police officials immediately reached the spot. 16 people were injured in the collision and 2 have been killed. The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital," said Hathras DM Ashish Kumar.

Visuals From Accident Site

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A double-decker bus collided with a truck near Toli village of Thana Sikandrarao in Hathras



DM Hathras Ashish Kumar says, "Two people have died in this accident and about 16 people are injured." pic.twitter.com/n07S0okYFt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2024

The injured have been rushed to Bagla District Hospital, with five in critical condition referred to Aligarh Medical for further treatment.