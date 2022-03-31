HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi govt on PIL seeking direction for maintenance of elevators across foot overbridges

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Centre and Delhi government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction for repairs, operations, and maintenance of elevators and escalators across foot over bridges in the national capital.

This callous approach of authorities has left persons with disabilities and senior citizens unable to access such basic public infrastructure, the PIL stated.

The bench headed by acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi issued notice to the Centre, Delhi Government, Public Works Department (PWD) and Chief Commissioner for the persons with disabilities on the PIL moved by Advocate Pankaj Mehta.

The bench has directed the Delhi Government and PWD to file a status report on the petition.

The Court asked the Centre to file a compliance report with regard to directions issued in the Nipun Malhotra case earlier. The petition has been listed for September 6, 2022, for further hearing.

The petitioner Pankaj Mehta argued that the government spent a considerable amount of taxpayers' money on the construction of foot over bridges across the NCT of Delhi and on the installation of elevators and escalators in the said foot over bridges.

He also argued that almost all such elevators and escalators installed in the said foot overbridges are inoperable for several years. This callous approach of authorities has left persons with disabilities and senior citizens unable to access such basic public infrastructure which is a prima facie violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

The PIL stated that the petitioner filed several RTIs with the authorities concerned but the same was transferred from one department to another without any substantial response to the queries raised by the applicant.

He also sent a representation letter to Respondents on February 28, 2022, bringing their attention towards the state of the public infrastructure in Delhi. However, the Respondents turned a blind eye to the same and refused to respond even to this day.

( With inputs from ANI )

