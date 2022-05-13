HC notice on plea alleging 'black money circulation' in Delhi under auto finance garb

New Delhi, May 13 The Delhi High Court has sought the response of CBI, Delhi Police, and others on a plea alleging black money circulation in the city under the garb of unauthorised TSR auto finance business.

"It appears to this Court that some inquiry would be required to be made in respect of the working of financiers in this city and whether they do so within the parameters of law. The possible misuse of permits is also a cause of concern in as much as it impacts the Exchequer, apart from the exploitation of unwary, semi-literate, poor drivers of the TSRs. The possibility of economic offences being committed across board, apart from corruption, would need to be investigated," said Justice Asha Menon in the order passed on Thursday.

Issuing notice to the matter to the respondents including CBI, Delhi Government and Delhi Police, the matter was slated for October 18.

The plea moved by petitioner Auto Parivar through Advocate Sushil Kumar, contended that TSR auto finance business, are rotating huge unaccounted/black money in the garb of doing TSR auto finance business in cash, are running parallel banking business without authorisation, and are engaged in trading of auto permits by registering FIR against them as per the provisions of law.

It also sought a probe in the matter and to register the FIR against the white-collar finance mafias/unauthorised dealers including transport officials for cheating, committing fraud, misusing the blank signed loan agreement files, grabbing of TSR autos of poor and uneducated auto drivers and bribing under the provisions of IPC and/or under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the course of the hearing, Adv Sushil Kumar submitted that there has been a large scale corruption in the RTO as well as misdeeds that are happening impacting the auto drivers. It is also submitted that permits are being transferred in cahoots with MLO and the RTO officials.

