The Kerala High Court said humans should be given priority over stray dogs. If animal lovers come forward to rescue stray dogs, local bodies should issue licenses as per the rules. The High Court also said that dog lovers should be aware that the nuisance of stray dogs is increasing daily. Justice PV Kunjikrishnan instructed the government to discuss this with the central government and prepare a guideline or scheme if necessary.

The High Court said that the children are afraid to go to school alone, and morning walkers are also impossible because of the stray dogs attacked.

"School children are afraid to go alone to their school because of the apprehension that they will be attacked by stray dogs. It is a habit for several citizens to go for a morning walk. Morning walk is also not possible today in certain areas because of the apprehension of attacks from stray dogs. If any action is taken against the stray dogs, the dog lovers will come and fight for them. But I am of the considered opinion that human beings should be given more preference than stray dogs," said Kerala HC.

The High Court's instructions are based on a petition filed by neighbours of Rajeev Krishnan, a Kannur native, alleging that stray dogs are kept under unhygienic conditions in his house.