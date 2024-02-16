HC Seeks Government Explanation for Reversals on Goa Outline Development Plans

**Goa High Court Seeks Explanation on Coastal Village Development Plans**

The Bombay High Court at Goa has sought an explanation from the state government regarding the recurrent withdrawal and reintroduction of the outline development plans (ODPs) for coastal villages including Calangute, Candolim, Arpora, Nagoa, and Parra. The government initially suspended the plans in April 2022, citing potential illegalities such as the conversion of agricultural land and transformation of paddy fields. Despite being reintroduced in December 2022, the plans were withdrawn again a day later, prompting concerns from the court.

Concerns Over Environmental Impact and Planning Regulations

The court has expressed worries about the drastic changes in the new ODPs, emphasizing the lack of consideration for environmental impact, ecology, and adherence to planning regulations. It has pointed out the temporary nature of ODPs, meant to be replaced by Comprehensive Development Plans (CDPs) once relevant studies are complete. The court is concerned that the repeated revision of ODPs may be a way of avoiding the preparation of CDPs, which architect Tahir Noronha has stressed as essential for regulating growth appropriately.

Call for Government Explanation

The court has stayed a circular that declared the plans lapsed and called for development permissions to follow the lapsed plans. The judiciary has demanded an explanation from the government regarding the repeated revisions of ODPs and raised questions about the state's compliance with the requirement to prepare CDPs, which are integral to managing and directing development in the region effectively.