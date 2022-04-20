HC to hear plea against anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, April 20 The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea against the anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital.

The area had on April 16 witnessed violent communal clashes that erupted between two groups of people, belonging to different communities, during a Shobha Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Counsels Shahrukh Alam and Ajit Pujari were approaching the division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla for an urgent listing of the matter.

The court is likely to hear the petition, which is yet to be filed, at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

During the course of the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma opposed the mentioning of the matter, stating it is already before the Supreme Court.

Notably, the apex court on Wednesday ordered status quo on the demolition drive being carried out by the municipal corporation against the alleged encroachers in the city and agreed to list the matter for hearing on Thursday before an appropriate bench.

