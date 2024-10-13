HD Kumaraswamy Criticizes Congress Government for Lavish Dussehra Ads in Newspapers

“I have been able to be in politics for a long time because of the blessings of Mother Chamundeshwari. There is no phase in my life where God has not blessed me and that is how I have been in politics for such a long time.” CM Siddaramaiah commented on the government's Dussehra advertisement in newspapers in Mysore today. He said, “Punishment of the wicked, protection of the virtuous is a symbol of Dussehra. The advertisement is all about Dussehra.

The Vijayanagara kings celebrated Dussehra to celebrate their victories. It was continued by the Mysuru kings and the tradition is continued till date. We have also continued it in the present set-up,” he stated. He further said that in politics, there are critics and admirers. I don't feel that everyone has to agree with me. I don’t expect everyone to praise me in democracy. The democratic set-up needs healthy debate and criticism. Then only, democracy will be a success.

Meanwhile, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy criticized the Congress government for publishing big Dussehra advertisements in newspapers. "The state Congress party is misusing the power. They have put large advertisements in the newspapers. The government is destabilizing the state with left-wing and fraud. But in my opinion, the government is stabilizing the state by left-wing and fraud.” Stated Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy during his visit to Chamundi Hill in Mysore. Talking with the media he said, "In the Muda case, 15 government' sites were returned by Siddaramaiah and not his house. He cheated the government and took them. In court, he showed that he had given the site."