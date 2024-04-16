HD Kumaraswamy's 'Rural Women Lost Thier Way' Remark Sparks Row, Congress Slams JD(S) President's Mindset

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader, ‘s controversial statement on women at a campaign rally in Tumakuru has triggered a row in the state. The former chief minister expressed his regret if any mothers of the state were hurt by his statement at the election campaign meeting in Tumkur. JD(S) president HD Kumaraswamy said during a roadshow at Tumakur on Saturday that rural women are "losing their way" because of the government's guarantee schemes. “I have not spoken words that insult any women. I am sorry if my statement has hurt any women,” clarified HD Kumaraswamy. He held an emergency press conference with JDS women leaders and said that he did not speak disrespectfully to women. He said, “I have only told you what is the situation of the mothers of my village due to the guarantees.”Regarding the matter discussed in the election campaign meeting, he said that if the Women's Commission gives a notice, he will give a suitable reply, and there is no need to fear as I have not done anything wrong.

It is to be noted that Congress criticized Kumaraswamy's remarks on rural women, which sparked protests. Workers demanded his exit. CM Siddaramaiah condemned his mindset. Kumaraswamy clarified about cautioning women against innocence misuse by Congress. Kumaraswamy said, "This govt (state) in the last election announced five guarantees (because of which) our mothers in villages have lost their way. One should think about what will happen to their livelihoods and that of their families.” Siddaramaiah said the remarks "showed Kumaraswamy's mindset" and his feelings for women. HDK clarified and said he was only "cautioning" women about their "innocence being misused" by Congress in the name of guarantee schemes.HDK clarified that I said not to be fooled by the guarantee. He maintained that there was no obscenity in the words I had used. Congress president, senior office-bearers, and office-bearers of the women's unit protested against my statement and marched in favor of women. But he said he can give an example of many disrespectful statements made by the Congress party about women.

He lashed out without mentioning the name of the Congress president saying that he did not feel sad when the girls were threatened. He questioned whether the statement given by the state Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala about actress Hema Malini was respectful of women. As the Chief Minister, I banned the sale of beer in favor of mothers without any temptation. They are proposing this issue without having anything to criticize the Congressmen. What do Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi say about the statement given by the Congress spokesperson about the girl child in Delhi, is their statement respectful of the girl child? He said that many instances can be given as an example of the disrespect shown by Congress towards women. They are going to change people's minds by putting forward this idea. Women officials of Congress are hurt in this matter. He questioned whether he was not hurt by the statements made by his party. I also mentioned in the assembly that my wife corrected me when I went astray.