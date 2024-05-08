HD Revanna's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 14 in Female Kidnapping Case

The judicial custody of JD(S) leader HD Revanna has been extended till May 14, after he was arrested on May 4 by SIT officials. Revanna, the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is currently in the custody of the Special Investigative Team (SIT) after he was accused of allegedly kidnapping a woman, who used to work as a help at his house earlier, on April 29.Revanna was arrested by the SIT on May 5 after sexual assault allegations were levelled against him and his son, Prajwal. Following his arrest, the JD(S) leader was remanded in three-day police custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) till May 8.The former Minister is accused of being involved in the abduction of one of the victims of alleged sexual assault by his son, who was a former maid at his house. She was allegedly raped by Prajwal Revanna, who also allegedly recorded the crime.

Revanna has alleged that there is no evidence of his involvement in the kidnapping case and alleged that his arrest was a political conspiracy. “There is no evidence against me. I have not done any harm to anyone. First, they registered a case against me on April 28, but when they could not do anything to me in that case, they registered another case just to arrest me. I have fought many battles in my 40-year career and will fight it out this time too,” he said.

As per the kidnapping complaint lodged with the KR Nagar police against HD Revanna, the victim’s 20-year-old son claimed that HD Revanna’s close aide, Sathish Babanna, came to their home and took his mother away on a motorcycle on April 29. The son alleged that Babanna indicated that the MLA wished to meet her. The boy further alleged that his mother was one of the women featured in the obscene videos surfacing on the internet. The video allegedly showed her mother being tied up and raped by Prajwal. Meanwhile, his son Prajwal flew abroad following the allegations, suspected to be in Germany, has yet not returned to India.In efforts to bring JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna back to India, the CBI requested a blue corner notice to Interpol seeking information about the Hassan MP, who is accused of rape, sexual harassment, threats and blackmail.

