'He attacked BJP, not Hindus', Priyanka Gandhi defends Rahul Gandhi's remarks in LS

New Delhi, July 1 Defending Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha that drew sharp reactions from the BJP leaders on Monday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that her brother, who's also the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House, was talking about the ruling BJP, and not Hindus in general.

Her reaction came after Rahul Gandhi while delivering his first speech in the Lok Sabha as the LoP launched a scathing attack against the BJP and the RSS, claiming neither represented all Hindus and that they were "spread fear and hatred".

"Our great men spoke about non-violence but those who call themselves Hindus talk only about hatred... Aap Hindu ho hi nahin (you are not a Hindu)," Rahul Gandhi said, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rise and rebut the Congress leader's remarks.

Speaking to mediapersons while leaving the Parliament premises, Priyanka Gandhi said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) cannot insult Hindus. He said it very clearly. He talked about the BJP, he talked about BJP leaders."

Later, she said in a post on X: "Women are afraid of inflation, farmers are afraid of black laws, youth are afraid of Agniveer, students are afraid of paper leak, minorities are afraid of hatred and violence… BJP and RSS spread fear wherever they see that fear can be spread."

"No one can benefit by inciting fear, violence, and hatred among the people. BJP should stop this politics now."

Meanwhile, a number of BJP leaders have taken objection to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Hindus.

Slamming the LoP for his comments, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X: "I condemn Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji for terming Hindus as a violent, hateful and untruthful community. He can't insult Hindus without any reason."

"The extent of animosity that Rahul Gandhi has for Hindus is unbelievable. In his maiden speech as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, he insulted all Hindus by calling them practitioners of violence. Shameful," BJP MP Tejashvi Surya said in a post on X.

--IANS

arm/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor