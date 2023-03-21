He will get a strong answer soon, says Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sambit Patra's Mir Jafar remark

New Delhi [India], March 21 : Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday slammed BJP leader Sambit Patra after the latter compared Rahul Gandhi with Mir Jafar and said that he would soon get a "strong answer".

Earlier today, Patra hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and said that he is the "present-day Mir Jafar" of Indian Polity and said that he has to apologize for his remarks in the UK.

While talking to the mediapersons, Khera said, "Criticizing government is not criticizing the nation. Government should understand this. The debate does not make democracy weaken instead it strengthens it. The government is doing this drama because they are trying to escape the opposition's questions."

"They are worried that Rahul Gandhi might again ask the PM about his relations with Ad. There is no JPC probe yet, this is the reason they are creating so much drama," he added.

He added, "He will get a strong answer soon. We are also learning from them (BJP) how to give answers. Soon action will be done on his statement: Pawan Khera on Sambit Patra's statement that Rahul Gandhi is 'Mir Jafar' of the present era."

On Tuesday, while addressing the mediapersons, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Rahul Gandhi will have to apologize in Parliament. He always defames the nation. He is the present-day Mir Jafar of Indian Polity."

"He insulted the country and ask the foreign power to intervene in the country. This is a consistent 'conspiracy' of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. His participation is least in Parliament and he says that no one allows him to speak," added Patra.

Further calling Rahul Gandhi as Mir Jafar, Patra said, "Mir Zafar did the same thing, he gave 24 Parganas to get help from East India Company and now Rahul is doing the same kind of politics."

"He is asking for help from foreign countries to become 'Sahzada' in India, Patra added.

Mir Jafar who was a military general betrayed Siraj ud-Daulah and helped the East India Company in the battle of Plassey in June 1757. Mir Jafar met the British force at Plassey. During the battle, Jafar held his forces back, allowing the British soldiers to take full advantage of the terrain. The British forces were able to defeat the soldiers of Siraj ud-Daulah, forcing the Nawab to flee for his life. Siraj was captured soon thereafter and later executed.

Highlighting the participation of Rahul Gandhi in Parliamentary debate, Patra said, "Debate is the soul of democracy but Rahul Gandhi had only participated only six times since 2019. He is not participating in the debate."

Further, attacking Gandhi on his remarks of saying 'unfortunately I'm an MP,' Patra said, "Rahul Gandhi doesn't know what to say. He speaks only with the help of Jairam Ramesh. He himself said that 'unfortunately I am an MP".

Previously, during the interaction at the Chatham House in London recently, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the microphones of Opposition leaders in Parliament are often silenced. He attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre and levelled several allegations.

He even said that Europe and the US are not doing enough to restore democracy in India as they are getting trade and money from the country.

The Congress leader also alleged that various institutions in the country were under threat."It shocked me how successful they have been at capturing the different institutions of our country. Press, Judiciary, Parliament, and Election Commission are all under threat and are controlled in one way or the other," Rahul Gandhi said.

He also termed the RSS a "fundamentalist" and "fascist" orgsation alleging that it has captured pretty much all of India's institutions.

