Head master arrested in Odisha for graft

Bhubaneswar, Aug 26 The Odisha vigilance on Friday arrested a school teacher in Sundargarh district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 from a parent, officials said.

Sanjay Samal, the head master of Kumjharia SC & ST Development High School, was caught red-handed by the vigilance sleuths while taking the bribe from the parent for issuing original board certificate, mark-sheet and school-leaving certificate of the latter's daughters, the officials stated.

A case has been registered in this connection at the Rourkela vigilance police station.

