Health Dept is on high alert in view of rising Covid-19 cases, says Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], April 11 : Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday said that the Health department in the union territory is on "high alert" in view of the upward trend of COVID-19 cases.

"Covid-19 cases will increase in Delhi, the health department is on high alert, but preparations are complete. 98 per cent of beds are vacant," Bhardwaj told .

He added, "Out of four deaths in Delhi yesterday due to Corona, 3 died due to different diseases combined with Corona. I believe that Corona cases will increase in Delhi in the coming days as its densely populated."

"If anyone has a cold, fever, or cough, do not go to public places, and wear a mask when you go out. People who are sick, have low immunity, at least they should not leave the house and avoid going to crowded areas," he further added.

He stated, "On March 26, we did a mock drill in our hospitals. We had told the results of this to the Central Government and the Union Health Minister in Saturday's meeting. Will do a mock drill again at the behest of the central government."

Hhe further stated, "Cases are increasing but the occupancy of the hospitals is only about one and a half to two per cent, 98 per cent of our beds are vacant and the government is ready for any situation."

Delhi on Sunday recorded 699 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths. The positivity rate stood at 21.15 per cent, said the Health Bulletin on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor