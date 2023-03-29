Health Minister Mandaviya to lay foundation stone of 3 Critical Care Block in Uttarakhand

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], March 29 : The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will lay the foundation stone of three Critical Care Blocks (CCB) for infectious diseases in Uttarakhand on Friday.

He will also lay the foundation of a 500-bedded hospital at New Block at Doon Medical College.

The facilities, for which a foundation stone will be laid, include a 50-bed Critical Care block (CCB) at Rudraprayag under Emergency COVID Response Package (ECRP) - II, 50-bedded CCB at Nainital under ECRP - II and 50-bedded CCB at Srinagar under Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

To date, seven Critical Care Block (CCMB) from ECRP- II and 2 CCBs from PM- ABHIM have been approved and the foundation stone for these will be laid on Friday.

According to the sources, each CCB will be a 50 bedded facility amounting to Rs 23.75 Crore (capital expenditure) comprising of ICU , HDU and other emergency care for infectious diseases during medical emergencies like Covid and will provide regular services during other times.

"This will augment the capacity of the district for assured treatment and management of the patients with infectious diseases or critical," said a source.

