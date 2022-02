Health Ministry to organize 'chintan shivir' on Feb 5-6

The Union Health Ministry will organize a two-day workshop "chintan shivir - Heal by India" this weekend.

The theme of the chintan shivir is "Heal by India - Supply of healthcare workers to the World."

According to sources, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS, Health Bharati Pravin Pawar and senior health ministry officials will be present in the workshop to be held at National Institute for Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi on February 5-6.

Top health experts like Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Delhi, Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog and others will also participate in "chintan shivir - Heal by India", sources told ANI.

During the workshop, there will be presentations and discussions by the National Medical Commission, the Dental Council of India, and other medical councils and bodies.

