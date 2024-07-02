Health Scare In Karnataka: Harmful Bacteria Found in Shawarma Samples by Food Safety Officials

Karnataka’s food safety officials have discovered harmful bacteria in shawarma samples, posing significant health risks. As reported by The Times of India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSA) collected samples from 10 districts, including restaurants within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. The majority of these samples were found to be of poor quality and hazardous to human health.

A senior FSSA official stated, “Out of 17 samples we collected, 8 samples were found in unhygienic conditions. Unhealthy bacteria and yeast were found in these shawarma samples, which could cause severe health issues. Action will be taken against restaurants that are not adhering to safety standards.”

Previously, food safety officials reported that 22% of Pani Puri samples did not meet safety standards. Among the 260 samples collected, artificial colors and carcinogenic agents were found in 41 samples, and an additional 18 samples were deemed unfit for consumption. The Karnataka government has already banned the food coloring agent Rhodamine-B, commonly used in dishes like gobi manchurian and cotton candy. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao warned that stringent action will be taken against sellers using these prohibited chemicals in their restaurants.