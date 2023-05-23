Hearing in UP MLA Raja Bhaiya's divorce petition adjourned as wife seeks time to file reply

New Delhi [India], May 23 : The hearing in the divorce petition filed by Uttar Pradesh's Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh was adjourned on Tuesday as the reply to his petition has not been filed. He has sought a divorce from his wife Bhanvi Singh.

The matter is pending before Delhi's Saket court.

The matter was listed before the family court of Shunali Gupta. The counsel for Bhanvi Singh sought time to file a reply.

The court granted two weeks' time and listed the matter on July 25 for hearing.

Advocate Dhruv Gupta appeared on behalf of Raghuraj Pratap Singh.

Raghuraj Pratap Singh has moved a petition seeking a divorce from his wife. The petition was filed in 2022. He has sought divorce on the ground of cruelty and desertion.

Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya has been married to Bhanvi Singh for the last 28 years.

He has alleged that Bhanvi Singh has left matrimonial home and refused to return. He also alleged that she levelled false allegations against his family members which amounts to cruelty.

The court had issued notice to Bhanvi Singh on the petition. She was directed to appear in person.

Her counsel advocate Kunal appeared before the court and sought time to file a reply.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor