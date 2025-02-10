Heart Attack While Dancing: 23-Year Old Dies of Cardiac Arrest During Marriage Function In Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video)

A 23-year-old woman, Parinita Jain, tragically died after suffering a heart attack while dancing at her sister’s wedding in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday. Parinita, a resident of Indore, had traveled to Vidisha to attend the celebration. A video that surfaced on social media showed her dancing to the Bollywood song “Lehra Ke Balkha Ke” during the ‘haldi’ function, where over 200 guests were present.

The video captured the moment when Parinita suddenly collapsed on stage on Saturday night. Family members, who are doctors, immediately performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) in an attempt to revive her, but she did not respond. She was quickly rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

It was later revealed that one of her younger brothers had also died of a heart attack at the age of 12. Unfortunately, this is not the first case of a young person collapsing and dying after physical exertion in Madhya Pradesh. In October last year, a 15-year-old boy suffered a cardiac arrest while playing cricket in the Agar-Malwa district.