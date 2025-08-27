'Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes': PM Modi Greets People on Ganpati Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and he pray to the Lord Gajanana brings happiness, peace, and excellent health in the lives of all devotees. The festival of Ganpati is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of the god of wisdom, who is worshipped before beginning anything new.

आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। श्रद्धा और भक्ति से भरा यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के लिए शुभकारी हो। भगवान गजानन से प्रार्थना है कि वे अपने सभी भक्तों को सुख, शांति और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य का आशीर्वाद दें। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2025

"Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all of you. May this sacred occasion filled with devotion and faith bring auspiciousness to everyone. I pray to Lord Gajanana that He blesses all His devotees with happiness, peace, and excellent health. Ganpati Bappa Morya," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, devotees thronged the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Mumbai on Wednesday morning to offer prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Ganeshotsav, the ten-day festival, starting today, will conclude on Anantha Chaturdashi on September 6.

Also Read | Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Images and Greetings to Share With Friends and Family.

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival. Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.