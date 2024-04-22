Heat Wave Alert: IMD Forecasts Intense Conditions in Parts of Karnataka from April 22-26

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the likelihood of Heat Wave conditions in isolated areas of North and South interior Karnataka from April 22nd to 26th, 2024.

The IMD has issued an extended heatwave alert for East India until April 23, with scorching temperatures affecting areas of Odisha, West Bengal, and other states. Heatwave warnings are also in effect for parts of South Peninsular India.

Also Read| Heatwave Alert: Dos & Don'ts to Beat the Heat in Summer and Stay Safe

A heatwave is characterized by an extended period of exceptionally high temperatures, surpassing the usual maximums of the summer season. It occurs when temperatures soar above 45˚C for two consecutive days or when the daily maximum remains at least five degrees Celsius higher than the average for five or more days in a row. These conditions can exert significant physiological stress, increasing the risk of fatalities.