Heatwave Alert: IMD issues Yellow Warning for Jammu and Kashmir Till May 28

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in several regions for May 27-28, 2024. The affected areas include many parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and some parts of West Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, a yellow warning has been issued for isolated pockets of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha, which are also likely to experience heatwave conditions.

According to the weather conditions announcement, heatwaves are anticipated in isolated pockets of the Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh until May 27; in Gujarat until May 26; and in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra until May 25. Additionally, Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience heatwave conditions over the following three days.

In South India, heavy rainfall continues to wreak havoc in parts of Kerala, resulting in the deaths of seven people so far, with warnings issued for several areas of the state. Authorities reported "heavier than normal pre-monsoon rains" in Kerala, even as many parts of South Asia grapple with a heatwave, according to Reuters.

