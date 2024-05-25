Heatwave Alert: Phalodi in Rajasthan Records Searing Maximum Temperature of 49.0 Degrees Celsius

The mercury soared to 49 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, Rajasthan, marking the highest temperature recorded in India this year, as a sweltering heatwave gripped northwest and parts of central India on Friday. Official data revealed that at least 23 locations across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh registered maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius or higher.

The extreme heat is expected to persist in parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, western Uttar Pradesh, and western Madhya Pradesh until May 28.

In Rajasthan, Phalodi recorded a maximum temperature of 49 degrees Celsius on Friday, the highest in the country this year. Jaisalmer and Barmer also experienced extreme heat, registering 48.3 degrees and 48.2 degrees, respectively. In Maharashtra, Akola and Jalgaon reached 45.8 degrees and 45.4 degrees. Madhya Pradesh saw Ratlam and Rajgarh hitting highs of 46.2 degrees and 46.3 degrees. Meanwhile, maximum temperatures were 45.4 degrees in Sirsa, Haryana, 44.8 degrees in Bathinda, Punjab, and 45.5 degrees in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

