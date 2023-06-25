Heatwave: All schools in Patna closed till June 28

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 25 : The Patna District Magistrate on Saturday extended the closure of all academic activities up to Class 12 in the district till June 28 due to the ongoing heat wave.

Earlier the order was effective till June 24.

"In continuation to the order vide memo no.-8534/1. dated June 16, 2023, it has been made to appear to me that due to the prevalent high temperature with high humidity in the district, the health and life of children are at risk. Therefore, I, Dr Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 do hereby prohibit the academic activities of all the Private and Government schools (Including Pre-school and Anganwari Centers) of Patna District up to Class- 12 till June 28. The order as mentioned above will come into force w.e.f. June 26, 2023, and will remain effective till 28," the District Magistrate said in an official notice.

Earlier this month, two persons died in Bihar's Gaya district at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College due to exposure to extreme heat, doctors have informed.

A total of 58 patients were admitted at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College on Monday.

Notably, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting in the national capital to review the preparedness of public health services for heatwaves across the country.

Mandaviya, while chairing the meeting said that a team of officers will be sent to states Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar experiencing heatwaves to assist the state governments.

"A team of experts from the Union Health Ministry, ICMR, IMD and NDMA will visit the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to support them in public health response measures to address heat-related illnesses," the minister said.

Mandaviya has also directed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct research on how to minimise the effect of heat waves on health, with specific short, medium and long-term action plans.

