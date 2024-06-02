Heatwave: Delhi High Court Sounds Alarm Over Soaring Temperatures and Deforestation

The Delhi High Court has raised alarm over the recent temperature surge in the city, reaching a staggering 52.3 degrees Celsius. Expressing concern, the court highlighted the potential consequences of continued deforestation, warning that Delhi could transform into a barren desert if urgent action is not taken.

This comes as Delhi's Mungeshpur area recorded its highest-ever temperature, prompting Justice Tushar Rao Gedela to stress the importance of addressing environmental degradation to avert a dire future.Judicial notice is taken of the fact that as recent as on May 30, the official temperature recorded in Delhi was 52.3 degrees Celsius. It is not far to see the day when this city may be only a barren desert, in case the present generation continues an apathetic view on deforestation," Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted earlier that due to western disturbances, the national capital might experience a change in weather, including cloudy skies, a dust storm, or a thunderstorm with very light rain accompanied by gusty winds.The weather office said the maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius.