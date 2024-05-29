Heatwave Grips Northern and Central India: Temperatures Soar Past 50°C in Rajasthan and Haryana and Delhi

Northern and central India grappled with a relentless heatwave on Tuesday, as temperatures surged past 50 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan's Churu and Haryana's Sirsa. Delhi, experiencing temperatures nine degrees above the normal mark, witnessed several weather stations recording maximum temperatures exceeding 49 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), both Mungeshpur and Narela in Delhi reached 49.9 degrees Celsius, with Najafgarh close behind at 49.8 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday marked the highest maximum temperature recorded in the capital this season. However, it's worth noting that Mungeshpur and Narela weather stations, which reported temperatures nearing 50 degrees Celsius, have only been operational since 2022, providing records for the past three years. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) hinted at potential relief from the scorching heatwave conditions post-May 30.

IMD forecasts suggest a fresh western disturbance approaching parts of northwest India by Thursday, potentially bringing isolated rainfall over the region during the weekend. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, attributed the prevailing heatwave conditions across northwest and central India to the absence of western disturbances in the latter half of May. Western disturbances, extra-tropical weather systems originating over the Mediterranean Sea, typically move from west to east.

According to the IMD, 10 weather stations recorded the highest-ever maximum temperature and the highest for the month -- Agra-Taj (48.6 degrees Celsius), Dehri in Bihar (47 degrees Celsius), Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh (48.2 degrees Celsius), Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh (49 degrees Celsius), Narnaul in Haryana (48.5 degrees Celsius), Ayanagar-Delhi (47.6 degrees Celsius), New Delhi-Ridge (47.5 degrees Celsius), Rewa in Madhya Pradesh (48.2 degrees Celsius), Rohtak in Haryana (48.1 degrees Celsius), and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh (47.2 degrees Celsius).

Bringing some welcome relief, on Tuesday, districts in south Rajasthan including Barmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Sirohi, and Jalore experienced a notable decrease in temperatures, dropping by up to four notches. This change was attributed to moist wind incursion from the Arabian Sea, signaling the onset of relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions across northwest India.