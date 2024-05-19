Heatwave In Delhi: IMD Issues Red Alert for National Capital Amid Soaring Temperatures

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi this Sunday due to unprecedented heatwave conditions. The city is expected to experience temperatures ranging from 28 to 44 degrees Celsius, marking some of the highest temperatures recorded. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe during this extreme weather event. The weather agency has issued a red alert for a ‘severe’ heatwave in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. It has also predicted heat waves for the east and central states of India – Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and others – over the next three days.

#WATCH | IMD issues a red alert for Sunday in Delhi as the city experiences record-breaking heat. The temperatures can range between 28-44 degrees Celsius.



(Visuals from India Gate) pic.twitter.com/3WTBnFxetF — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2024

It cautioned on the need for 'extreme care for vulnerable people', including infants, the elderly and those with chronic diseases. The Met Office had earlier predicted a higher-than-normal number of heatwave days in the northern plains and central India in May. Meanwhile, the weather department has also warned of heatwave conditions in some areas of Himachal Pradesh, a day after the maximum temperatures went two to 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal in several places.

Also Read: IMD Warns of Severe Heatwave Across Rajasthan, Delhi, UP and Haryana May 20

According to the IMD in its bulletin on Saturday, a heat wave is likely over the next 24 hours at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kangra, and Shimla.The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over south Peninsular India till May 23 and extremely heavy rainfall from May 19 to May 21.“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe on 18th and 22nd and South Interior Karnataka during 18th-20th May, 2024. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during 19th-21st May, 2024,” the IMD wrote in its bulletin.