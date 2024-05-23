Heatwave In Delhi: Special Arrangements Implemented at Safdarjung Hospital

In response to rising temperatures and the threat of heat-related illnesses in Delhi, Safdarjung Hospital has implemented special arrangements in its emergency department. Recognizing the urgent need to provide swift and effective treatment to those affected by heat waves, the hospital has dedicated resources and personnel to handle such cases efficiently.

With temperatures soaring, particularly during the summer months, the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and dehydration becomes pronounced. By establishing these specialized measures, Safdarjung Hospital aims to ensure timely medical assistance and alleviate the impact of heat waves on the community.

Severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh, over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department has said. Issuing a 'red alert' for the said states, the weather department also said the maximum daytime temperatures in several districts of these states may breach the 47 degrees Celsius mark.

In Delhi, temperatures dropped a few degrees compared to the previous days but remained three to five notches above normal for this time of the year.Officials said the national capital's peak power demand reached an all-time high of 7,717 MW on Tuesday afternoon, as households and offices increased the use of air conditioners