Heatwave Persists in North India, Claiming 12 Lives in Rajasthan

Commencing this week, a minimum of 12 individuals in Rajasthan have tragically perished due to suspected heat stroke, amidst the ongoing heatwave engulfing significant regions of India. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of these fatalities, which were reportedly linked to symptoms akin to heat stroke.

Among the affected areas, four deaths were recorded in Jalore and two in Barmer, where temperatures soared to 48.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, marking the highest temperature recorded in the country this year.

Furthermore, severe heatwaves have claimed lives in Alwar, Bhilwara, Balotra, and Jaisalmer. Kirori Lal Meena, Rajasthan's Minister of Disaster Management and Relief, said that his government will provide a "relief package" to all the victims. Citing global warming, he also asked people to be careful.

The Met Office also said that warm night conditions could further exacerbate heat-related stress in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan over the next three days.