Heatwave to continue in J&K, weather office issues advisory

Srinagar, May 24 The weather office on Friday said that the heatwave conditions are likely to continue in J&K for the next five days.

On Thursday, Srinagar recorded 32.2, Gulmarg 22 and Pahalgam 27.3 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature.

Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal town was the hottest in the Valley on Thursday with 33.3 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature.

Jammu city recorded 40.1, Katra 36.4, Batote 29.9, Banihal 29.8 and Bhaderwah 32.6 as the maximum temperature.

The weather office said that the present heatwave is likely to continue in J&K during the next 5 days.

An advisory by the MET Department has asked farmers to continue farm operations.

“Heatwave over plains of Jammu division and Kashmir division are likely to continue during next 5 days,” the advisory said.

It said that to avoid heat exposure, drink fluids and water, especially the elderly people, infants and children should drink a lot of fluids.

