Heatwave: Tripura Government Orders Closure of All Schools in State From April 24–27

As Tripura grapples with intense heatwave conditions, government officials have mandated the closure of all schools in the state from April 24 to 27, a directive announced on Wednesday.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures soared to 37 degrees Celsius in Tripura, marking a notable departure from the normal levels by about 3 degrees Celsius. Projections indicate a potential rise in temperatures, with expectations reaching up to 39 degrees Celsius by the conclusion of the current week in this northeastern region.

It has been decided that all the schools - government, government aided and private will remain closed from April 24 to 27, said Additional Secretary in Education (School) Department, N C Sharma.

For the past week, Tripura has been enduring sweltering heat and stifling humidity, with forecasts indicating that these conditions will persist for several more days. In response, the Tripura revenue department has issued guidance to all district disaster management authorities. They are urged to intensify awareness campaigns through various media channels, disseminate weather updates to the public, ensure the availability of safe drinking water and shaded areas at key locations, and provide medical assistance and other necessary resources to vulnerable communities within their respective districts.