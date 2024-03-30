Heatwave Warning: Lord Ram In UP’s Ayodhya Wears Cotton Clothes Amid Rising Summer Temperature

Amid rising temperatures, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya has announced that Bhagwan Shri Ramlala will be wearing cotton clothes starting from today, March 30, 2024. The trust posted a photo of the "Prabhu" (Lord) attired in handloom cotton "malmal" clothes dyed with natural indigo and adorned with gotta flowers.

"Considering the arrival of the summer season and the ever-increasing heat, it has been decided that Lord Shri Ram will be adorned in clothes made of handmade cotton muslin," the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a statement, sharing photo on X (formerly Twitter).

Considering the arrival of the summer season and the rising temperatures, starting today, Bhagwan Shri Ramlala will be wearing cotton vastra.



The vastra that Prabhu is wearing today, is made of handloom cotton malmal, dyed with natural indigo, and adorned with gotta flowers.… pic.twitter.com/BtDyzQXYgp — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) March 30, 2024

Temperatures in parts of India have climbed above 41 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department has also issued warnings, urging residents of these areas to stay indoors during peak daytime heat and providing guidelines to prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.

The "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12:29 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2024. The seven-day ceremony leading up to the event began on Jan. 16. People from all walks of life, including representatives of tribal communities and spiritual and religious leaders, attended the consecration ceremony.

Built in the traditional Nagara style, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is 380 feet long (east-west) and 250 feet wide. It stands 161 feet tall and is supported by 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls showcase intricate sculptures of Hindu deities. The child-like form of Lord Ram is enshrined in the sanctum sanctorum.