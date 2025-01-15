Heavy police deployment for Alanganallur Jallikattu, Udhayanidhi Stalin to attend

Chennai, Jan 15 A heavy police contingent will be deployed for the Alanganallur Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district on Thursday as Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is scheduled to attend the event.

Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Prem Anand Sinha, will oversee the entire deployment of the force.

A total of 2,300 police personnel will be deployed for bandobast duties at the two-day Jallikattu events in Palamedu and Alanganallur in the district from Wednesday.

According to the Madurai district police, officers have been brought in from neighbouring districts to support local law enforcement. Five Deputy Commissioners of Police, along with the Commissioner, will supervise the arrangements.

The Avaniyapuram Jallikattu (Madurai district), held on the Pongal day (January 14), witnessed a fatal accident when a bull tamer, Naveen Kumar from Madurai, lost his life after being kicked in the chest by a bull. He was rushed to the Madurai Government Medical College Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Additionally, 75 participants were injured, with some suffering multiple fractures.

In the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, the bull adjudged the best, owned by Malayandi, successfully dodged numerous tamers and earned a tractor as the first prize.

Karthik, recognized as the outstanding player for taming 19 bulls, was awarded a car. Ranjit Kumar of Avaniyapuram won Rs 1 lakh in cash for embracing a ferocious bull.

Prizes were distributed on behalf of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (tractor) and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin (car). Other winners received motorcycles and other rewards.

For the Palamedu and Alanganallur Jallikattu events to be scheduled, both Madurai city and rural police have mandated that only bull owners with valid tokens will be permitted to participate.

Owners must present their tokens and Aadhaar cards for entry.

It may be noted that Jallikattu, celebrated as part of Pongal festivities, is an ancient bull-taming sport dating back to 400-100 BCE.

The term “Jallikattu” is derived from jalli (silver and gold coins) and kattu (tied). Also known as sallikkattu, this traditional sport is typically held on the third day of Pongal, known as Mattu Pongal. During the event, a bull is released into a crowd, and participants attempt to subdue it by grabbing the hump on its back. Breeds like Pulikulam and Kangayam are commonly used, with victorious bulls commanding high prices and being sought after for breeding. The Jallikattu Premier League was established in 2018 by the Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Peravai and the Chennai Jallikattu Amaippu to further promote the sport.

