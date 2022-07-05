Heavy rain continues to batter K'taka

Bengaluru, July 5 Heavy and incessant rainfall on Tuesday disrupted normal life in several regions of Karnataka with holidays announced for educational institutions.

Meanwhile, search for a schoolgirl, who was washed away by floods while returning home from school in Thogarihankal Gram Panchayat limits in Chikkamagalur districton on Monday, resumed. The girl was returning home with her elder brother and friends.

Rainy weather continued in Bengaluru and with drizzles and cold waves, the capital city has turned into a hill station. However, rains have played havoc in hilly regions of the state.

Continous rain has led to uprooting of electric poles and trees in Kodagu district even as a huge boulder rolled down onto the Bhagamandala-Talakaveri Road blocking the movement of vehicles.

Efforts are on remove the boulder. In the wake of heavy downpour, the connecting bridge between Monnangeri-Ramakolli has developed cracks. The connecting bridge was built by the local people after it was washed away in heavy rains in 2018.

Dakshina Kannada district is also witnessing heavy rainfall and the District Commissioner Dr K.V. Rajendra has announced a holiday on Tuesday for schools, colleges and all educational institutions in the coastal district.

Mallai Mugilan, District Commissioner for Uttara Kannada district has announced holiday for all education institutions in the district following heavy rains.

The water levels in Nethravathi and Kumaradhara rivers have risen drastically following continuous rainfall. Overflowing Kumaradhara river has submerged the bathing zone of the famous pilgrimage center Kukke Subramanya.

In spite of the rise in water levels, devotees have continued to take bath in the danger zone. The temple authorities have given the rope support and guards have been deputed in the area.

Bhadra River in Chikkamaglur district has been overflowing due to heavy rains for a week. The overflowing river has submerged the Hebbale Bridge near Kalasa town.

Heavy rains are lashing Kalasa, Horanadu, Kudremukh, Sringeri, Koppa regions. Landslide incidents have been reported from Kodagu and Chikkamagalur districts.

Orange alert has been issued in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts on July 5, 6 and 9. Yellow alerts have been issued on July 7 and 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor