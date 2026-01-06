Heavy rain forecast for TN on Jan 9-10 as low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal

Chennai, Jan 6 Heavy rainfall is likely to lash several districts of Tamil Nadu on January 9 and 10, particularly across the delta and northern coastal regions, following the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

In an official weather bulletin, the IMD said that an atmospheric circulation prevailing over the central parts of the southern Bay of Bengal has intensified into a low-pressure area. The system is expected to strengthen further into a deep low-pressure area within the next 24 hours, increasing the potential for widespread rainfall over Tamil Nadu and adjoining regions.

According to the forecast, the delta districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rainfall on January 9.

The districts expected to be most affected include Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram. These areas may experience intense spells of rain, raising concerns over waterlogging and disruptions to transport and agriculture.

On January 10, the heavy rain zone is expected to expand to include Viluppuram, Cuddalore, along with Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Thanjavur districts.

Coastal and interior districts may see sustained rainfall as the weather system continues to move and intensify over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD also noted that moderate rain is likely at isolated places in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, even before the peak rainfall days.

Additionally, light fog is expected during early morning hours on Tuesday and Wednesday across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, potentially affecting road and rail travel.

Meanwhile, frost warnings have been issued for isolated locations in the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal regions, where minimum temperatures are likely to fall significantly during the night and early morning hours.

The IMD has urged district administrations, farmers, fishermen, and residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and follow official advisories, as weather conditions are expected to remain dynamic over the next few days.

