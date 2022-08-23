Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Raj, schools closed in 3 districts

Jaipur, Aug 23 Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several parts of Rajasthan forcing schools in Kota, Jhalawar and Tonk districts to declare holidays.

The Meteorological (MeT) officials on Tuesday morning confirmed that Jhalawad district registered extremely heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, which was 284 mm in Dag Tehsil. Kota registered a very heavy rainfall of 126 mm in the last 24 hours. Chittorgarh and Bhilwara recorded very heavy rainfall of 184 mm and 160 mm.

Pratapgarh district also recorded a rainfall of 258 mm in the last 24 hours, which as per the MeT department was extremely heavy.

Schools, both government and private, have declared holidays in Kota and remained closed for the second day on Tuesday.

A two-day holiday was declared in Jhalawar on Monday itself in wake of heavy rainfall.

In Tonk district also, schools declared a holiday on Tuesday. In Baran district of Kota division, orders have been issued to keep all schools shut for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Due to heavy rain in Kota division, there was a flood-like situation and continuous rain has become a worry in Bundi, Baran and Jhalawar districts too.

Rescue teams were working to bring the victims to safer places.

In Kota on Monday, rescue teams took hundreds of people out of danger areas and shifted them to safer places. Food packets were also being delivered to the people surrounded by water. There has been an outcry due to rain in Hadoti division.

At the same time, rain has wreaked havoc in Tonk district as well. The inflow of water into the Bisalpur dam has intensified and the water level of Bisalpur dam has reached 313.57 RL meters. The total filling capacity of the dam is 315.50 RL metres. Drinking water is supplied from this dam to Ajmer and Tonk and the capital Jaipur also.

