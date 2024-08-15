Heavy rainfall continues to batter Jaipur; flood-like situation leaves commuters stranded

Jaipur, Aug 15 Heavy rainfall continued battering Rajasthan capital Jaipur, for the second consecutive day on Thursday with many areas of the city witnessing a flood-like situation and waterlogging in several stretches, leaving commuters stranded on roads.

An official said civil defence teams were dispatched to areas where the flood-like situation was deemed severe, while residents were moved to safer places.

Deputy Controller of Civil Defence Department Amit Sharma said that due to heavy rainfall in Jawahar Nagar, the water level was rising rapidly in many houses. A rescue team was dispatched to assist the residents and shift them.

He said that arrangements have also been made to drain the water with the help of pumps.

Streets were seen flooded in various videos and pictures making rounds on social media, with people struggling to move from one side of the road to another.

Except 10 districts in southern Rajasthan, almost all the districts have received an average rainfall this time.

Weather officials submitted that rainfall will decrease in the state from August 17.

On Wednesday, heavy rainfall in Jaipur led to waterlogging and flooding on many stretches across the city, leaving commuters stranded.

Around 3-4 feet of water that accumulated on roads in different parts of the city led to huge traffic snarls.

Many cars, motorcycles and other vehicles developed technical snags in the middle of the road.

Heavy traffic jams were also seen on the Jaipur-Delhi highway which got flooded as well.

The Jaipur Traffic Police, in a series of advisories posted on X, wrote: "Due to heavy rains in Jaipur city, there is waterlogging, so do not take your vehicle into the waterlogged area. Due to heavy rains, waterlogging has occurred in many areas of the city. Jaipur Police request you to avoid visiting such places and use safe routes. Be alert for your safety and take extra precautions during rain. In case of emergency, contact helpline number 100 or 101."

