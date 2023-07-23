Heavy rains in north and central Kerala , Yellow alert in 6 districts

Thiruvananthapuram, July 23( IANS) Heavy rains are lashing central and northern areas of Kerala . The weather department has issued Yellow alert in Idukki, Malappuram , Kozhikode ,Wayanad , Kannur and Kasargod districts of the state.

Heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5mm to 115.5 mm rains are expected in these districts.

The Indian Meteorological Department in a statement said that a low pressure formation in Bay of Bengal will lead to likely rains till July 26 in the northern and central districts of the state.

The weather department in the forecast on Sunday said that isolated places in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha , Idukki , Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts are likely to receive light rainfalls till July 26.

