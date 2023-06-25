Heavy rains lash parts of Uttarakhand; CM Dhami takes stock of situation

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 25 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday made a surprise inspection of the State Disaster Management Control Room located at the Secretariat and got information regarding the situation of heavy rains in the state, a press release said.

CM Dhami obtained information from the Disaster Control Room about the present weather condition, rain situation, water-logging and damages caused due to rain in the state.

Haridwar received 78 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Dehradun (33.2) and Uttarkashi (27.7), as per the India Meteorological Department.

Instructing the officers, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the districts under the state where heavy rains are continuing and there is a possibility of heavy rains further.

"Maintain mutual communication and coordination with all those districts. So that emergency situations can be dealt with in time. He instructed the officers to always be in alert mode for disaster relief and rescue operations, CM Dhami said.

CM Dhami said that people living near rivers and drains across the state should be asked to be vigilant.

"In case of rehabilitating the people, there should be an adequate number of night shelters and relief materials in each district. This should also be taken special care of," he added.

He said that in the case of water logging, there should be adequate arrangements for drainage. "JCB machines should also be arranged in advance at sensitive places from the point of view of the disaster," CM Dhami added.

He said that adequate arrangements should be made for health, police and SDRF personnel in view of the disaster.

CM Dhami also inquired about the number of pilgrims in the Char Dhams and the present condition of the Char Dhams amidst heavy rains.

He also observed Shri Kedarnath Dham live through online mediums, the statement informed

CM Dhami obtained information about the current situation by talking to District Magistrate Haridwar, District Magistrate Pithoragarh, and Chamoli over the phone.

The Chief Minister gave instructions to deal with the situation of waterlogging in various areas of Haridwar City at the earliest. He also instructed the officers to remain alert in Chamoli and Pithoragarh, the sensitive border areas from the point of view of the disaster, it added.

During this, Secretary Disaster Management Ranjit Kumar Sinha, and others were present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor